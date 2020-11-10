Richard L. Eckles, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” L. Eckles, 77, of New Castle passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in his home with his family by his side.

Mr. Eckles was born November 9, 1942, in New Castle, a son of the late Leroy and Ruth (Ryhal) Eckles.

A proud veteran, Richard served in the U.S. Navy.

Following his discharge, Richard served as a fireman for the City of New Castle for 20+ years until his retirement; as well as, owning his own company, Eckles Heating and Roofing of New castle.

Richard was a life-long member of the VFW, post 315 and the Slovak Club, both of New Castle.

He enjoyed car racing, gardening and spending Sundays watching football, especially his beloved Steelers.

Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia (Chambers) Eckles of New Castle; a daughter, Shawna Ridenbaugh of New Castle; a son, Patrick Eckles, of Delaware; stepsons, Eric (Susan) Perry of New Castle, Daniel Perry of New Castle and Leslie (Terri) Perry of New Castle; stepdaughter, Crystina Icely of New Castle; three grandchildren, Ambra Ridenbaugh, John (Maria) Ridenbaugh and Alexandria (TJ) Dial; along with a host of family and friends.

In keeping with Richard’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 75816, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

The family would like to especially thank the nurses of Vitas Healthcare, who provided exceptional care for Richard during the last nine months of his life, especially Sara, Jamie, Terri, Maria and Leigha, who supported Richard and the entire family during his final days.



Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

