NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Joseph Hughes, 77, a longtime resident of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday afternoon, September 29, 2023, in Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, following a courageous battle with Parkinsons Disease.

Mr. Hughes was born November 3, 1945, in County Kerry, Ireland, a son of the late Joseph and Nora (Carrig) Hughes.

A graduate of Brentwood High School, he earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Duquesne University, both in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Richard served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, achieving the rank of Specialist 4th Class prior to being honorably discharged.

Richard retired as the finance controller of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and previously had worked in the same capacity for MaGee-Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Richard was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle and formerly a longtime member of St. Paul’s Parish in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by two sons, Richard and Matthew Hughes, both of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Patty and Amy Hughes, also both of Pittsburgh; four brothers, Kevin Hughes (Mary Jo) of Volant, Pennsylvania, Mike Hughes of New Castle, Brian Hughes of Indiana, Pennsylvania and David Hughes of Erie; two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Hughes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 North Beaver Street, New Castle, with Reverend Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Michael Cemetery, Pittsburgh.

