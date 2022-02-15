BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John “Dick” Rice, 75, of Brookfield passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, February 11, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Rice was born August 31, 1946, in Spangler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Althea (McDonald) Rice.

After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

A Vietnam Era Veteran, Richard was very proud to have served his country.

For 28 years, Richard worked alongside his father, John, at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant. He later worked at Casey’s Equipment, Struthers, OH, retiring in 2008.

Richard was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams and NASCAR. He enjoyed collecting diecast model race cars and spending weekends at Sharon Speedway. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his wife, family and three dogs, Cupid, Little Bit and Half Pint.

Richard is survived by his wife of 23 years, the former Carol Myers, whom he married February 12, 1999, of Brookfield and his former spouse, Diane Rice, of Arizona.

Also surviving is his daughter, Amy Hosey (Matthew), Youngstown, Ohio; a step daughter, Heather Huff, Boardman, Ohio; a sister, Debbie Schlaich (Bill), of Florida; a brother, Randy Rice, of Masury; five grandchildren, Taylor Schuster, Logan Schaum, Jason Lester Kirk, Jr., Thomas Skcufa and Navy Waites, all of whom he adored; a nephew, Josh Akin; two nieces, Tara Akin and Jennifer Rice; as well as several step nieces and step nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Jon Rice; a sister, Shirley Rice and a step daughter, Brandi Huff Waites.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.