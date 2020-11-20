Richard J. Piccirilli, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Richard J. “Rick” Piccirilli, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in his hometown of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A dedicated son of Italian immigrants, John and Margaret Piccirilli, Rick was a hard-working man; spending many years working at General American Transportation Corporation and later as a painter and landscaper. When he was not working, you could always find him tinkering with something around the house or helping at his son’s pizza shop.

Rick was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Rick had a great sense of humor and a charismatic personality; he could strike up a conversation with anyone; he knew no stranger and was always ever ready to lend a helping hand. The saying, “Don’t worry, be happy” were not always words to easily follow but they were words he would often use to encourage himself and others to live by and although he did not always know how to express his emotions, his profound love for you and others could be felt and seen; just as in his devotion in caring for his father up until he could no longer.

As an avid sports fan throughout his life, he was a loyal follower of the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cowboys. His passion for decorating at Christmas time, enjoying a cold glass of milk and graham crackers, impeccable hair and a well-manicured lawn are among the many fond memories we will forever hold onto.

If there is one life lesson Rick would want to share; don’t spend life waiting and wishing for happiness to find you, make the choice today to change the circumstances you can change and for those you cannot, find gratitude in everything, have hope and live each day with the expectation that something great is going to happen.

He will be lovingly remembered by his two sons, Richard “Little Ricky” and Devin and his two daughters, Nancy and Nicole; along with Brandy Lannie and Guy Harper whom he loved as his very own; grandchildren, Richard, Jr., Zachary, Jacob, Faith, Skyler, Brycen and Casey; father, John F. Piccirilli; brother, Gerald (Kitty) Piccirilli as well as a great-grandchild and a number of loving nephews, great-nephews, longtime companion, Cheryl and many other family and friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret J. Piccirilli in 2000.

Per the wishes of Rick and family, a private ceremony will be held to honor and entrust Rick in God’s hands.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Richard J. Piccirilli, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.