Richard J. Murcko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Murcko, 77, of Hermitage passed away Saturday evening, March 21, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Murcko was born July 28, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Helen (Kuzniar) Murcko.

He was a 1960 graduate of Mercer High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Richard worked as a coating line supervisor at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant until its closing. He later worked in a similar capacity for Winner Steel, Sharon, retiring in 2011.

Richard was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

With an appreciation for the outdoors and nature, he enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and feeding whitetail deer. As a young man, he loved to play basketball, and up until recently, enjoyed attending the stock car races at Mercer Raceway.

His wife of more than 55 years, the former Jeanette Frydrych, whom he married June 20, 1964, survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Monica (Mark) Trepicone, Medina, Ohio and Lisa (Andre) Turner, Tucson, Arizona; a son, Kevin (Donna) Murcko, Wesley Chapel, Florida; a brother, Reginald Murcko, Hermitage and two grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.