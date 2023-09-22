SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Wiley, 86, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in Marliere Hospice House, New Port Richey, Florida.

Mr. Wiley was born on March 7, 1937, in Sharon, a son of the late Samuel and Geneviera (Pacifico) Wiley.

He was a 1957 graduate of Sharon High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Richard was a longtime employee of the former Damascus Tube and retired from Marcegaglia USA in the Reynolds Industrial Park.

A man of strong faith, Richard was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville.

He was a talented drummer and belonged to the musician’s union and throughout the years, he played in several bands. Above all, Richard cherished time spent with his family.

His wife, the former Virginia R. Falvo, whom he married on October 15, 1960, survives at home.

He is also survived by two daughters, Regina Wiley, Spring Hill, Florida, and Lisa Foster (Kevin), New Port Richey; two sons, Christopher Wiley, Hermitage, and Richard M. Wiley, New Port Richey; four grandchildren, Justin Wiley (Shanay), Jennifer Arwood, and Marcello and Cameron Wiley; and two great-grandchildren, Elliana and Rocco Wiley.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Olive Collet and Patricia Sostak; and a brother, Sylvester “Bill” Wiley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Marliere Hospice House, 6801 Rowan Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34653.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

