Richard E. Pence, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennyslvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. “Dick” Pence, 93, of Hermitage, formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Pence was born August 16, 1928, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William E. and Ethel (Weber) Pence. He was a 1946 graduate of the former Midland High School, Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

Seven days after high school, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army, honorably serving during WWII.

Following his discharge, he attended Muskingum University, New Concord, Ohio and Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, where he was employed as well as a student. Later, he attended the University of Southern California and attended and taught Water Purveying at Santa Barbara City College, California.

He retired as the supervisor of the building department for the county of Santa Barbara.

Dick attended the Jamestown Presbyterian Church. He was a 32nd degree, Free and Accepted Mason and past Master of the Santa Barbara Lodge #192 and the Al Malaikahan Shriners, Los Angeles, California. Additionally, he was a member of the Royal Order of Scotland, Provincial Grand Lodge USA, and a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon.

Living with Dick were his wife, the former Nancy Gensler, whom he married January 5, 1998, and a great granddaughter, Ava Sellers. He is also survived by three daughters, Gayle (Kirk) Shults, Middleton, ID, Diane (Sparky Halper) Grabiak, Carpinteria, CA, and Laurie (Jamie) Weinke, Grand Forks, North Dakota; a son, Richard (Dr. Robert Cozzens) Pence, Clifton, Virginia; a step-daughter, Darlene (Demari Garth) Verno, Hubbard, Ohio; two step-sons, Daniel (Jamie) Verno, Belle Vernon, PA, and David Verno, New Market, New Hampshire; a sister-in-law, Laverne Pence, Moon Township, PA; numerous grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Campbell Pence; and twin brothers, Dale (Martha) and Gale Pence.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

Services will be held at a later date.

Interment: National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

