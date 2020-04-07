Richard Dean Kephart, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Dean Kephart, 69, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Richard was born December 14, 1950, in Sharon, a son of the late Jasper and Irene (Bordell) Kephart.

He attended Sharon High School and proudly served his country with the US Marine Corps.

Richard was a member of the Shenango Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post# 1338, Sharon.

He is survived by a sister, Linda Negrea and her husband John; and his Godson and nephew, Jordan Negrea, all of Sharon.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Negrea, who passed away in 2007.

In keeping with Richards wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of Sharon.