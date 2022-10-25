SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. White, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Hospice of Nevada.

Mr. White was born August 26, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Charles and Betty (Ogden) White.

He graduated from Sharon High School and he attended Edinboro University.

After college, Rich joined the U.S. Army He was stationed in Germany for most of his military service. Rich served his country proudly for 22 years receiving numerous awards and commendations before retiring as Sergeant First Class.

He was known for his fun loving nature. Rich treated everyone with kindness and could alway be seen smiling and laughing. He was an avid reader and liked to play solitaire.

Rich is survived by a daughter, Vanessa Kowalski (Steve) of Logan, Ohio; a son, Michael White (Iza) of Malaysia; a stepson, Alexander Schwarz of Germany; two sisters, Stephanie Herzberger (Terry) of St. Simon, Georgia and Mary Beth Piccirilli (Joe) of Jamestown; brother, Charles White (Ruth) of Nashville, Tennssee and four grandchildren, Kyle and Vivian Kowalski and Daniel and Mia White.

Besides his parents, Rich is preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert “Rube” White.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to DAV, Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 55, PO Box 564, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, October 28 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Whitman, celebrating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.