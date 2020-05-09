Richard D. “Rich” Atkinson, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. “Rich” Atkinson, 54, of Masury, Ohio, earned his angel wings while his wife and sons were at his side on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, following a three and a half year battle with colon cancer.

Rich was born on September 16, 1965, in Sharon, a son of the late Richard M. “Dick” and Donna Jean (Williams) Atkinson.

A 1983 graduate of Sharon High School, he attended Penn State Shenango and later graduated from Youngstown State University in 1990 earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration, with a concentration in accounting.

For the last 28 years, Rich was the director of accounts receivable and payable at Victor Printing, Inc. in Sharon. He had previously worked for the City of Sharon, Grimm’s Awnings, also Sharon, and for his uncle, Phillip “Butsy” Atkinson’s landscaping business.

A hero is defined as “an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” Rich was truly a hero to his family and friends, especially during his valiant fight with colon cancer. Those who knew him describe Rich as one of the nicest, kindest and smartest people you could meet and all who met him felt his welcoming nature.

Rich enjoyed family outings and attending his sons’ basketball and baseball games. Every summer he looked forward to family vacations, especially trips to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, to ride roller coasters with his sons. He loved watching the Penn State Nittany Lions, both at Beaver Stadium and on TV, and never missed an opportunity to lovingly tease his nephew for being a Michigan fan.

Rich was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hubbard, Ohio and was previously a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon.

He married his beloved wife, the former Jean M. “Jeanne” Torok, on July 21, 2001, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon and she survives at home.

Also surviving are two sons, Richard “Ricky” and Ryan Atkinson, both at home; two sisters-in-law, Barb (Dale) Crissman, Masury; and Peggie Schlorman, Sharon; two brothers-in-law, Joe (Fern) Torok, Fredonia and Mike (Michelle) Torok, Tucson, Arizona; a niece, Elizabeth (Rob) McGoff and three great nieces, Isabella, Gabriella, whom is his goddaughter and Mirabella, all of Masury; three godchildren Kyle and Sarah Bottaro and Amy Achenbach and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Margaret Torok, paternal grandparents, Helen and Phil Atkinson and maternal grandparents, Della and Donald Williams.

Calling hours will be private.

Mass of Christian burial will be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 in St. Patrick’s Church, Hubbard, Ohio; with Rev. Michael Swierz, as celebrant. To access the live stream or post an online condolence please visit www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

