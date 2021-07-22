Richard Charles List, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Charles List, 86, of New Castle, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday afternoon, July 21, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. List was born April 22, 1935, in Hillsville, a son of the late Herman C. and Gertrude (McConnell) List.

He was a 1954 graduate of Union High School, where he was a stand-out on the Varsity Football Team.

A long-time member of Teamster’s Local 261, New Castle, Richard drove truck for 32 years, retiring in 1992.

Richard was of the Methodist Faith and a long-time member of the former Wesley Methodist Church, Union Township.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of Lodge of the Craft Westminster, 433, New Castle.

Richard was also a member of the Forrest County Sportsman Club, Marienville, Pennsylvania.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp with his wife and family and always looked forward to hunting with his sons and their friends. Richard adored his grandchildren and rarely missed an opportunity to attend one of his grandson’s games.

His wife of 65 years, the former Patricia “Patty” Cameron, whom he married February 17, 1956, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Susan (David) Hannon, of New Castle; two sons, Timothy (Linda) List, of New Castle and Richard “Rick” (Laurie) List, of Wampum; a sister, Emily (James) Reed; a brother, Thomas List; a daughter-in-law, Melanie List, of New Castle; six grandchildren, Jaclyn Busin, Diana (Sam) Pontius, Benjamin List, Samuel List, Jonah List and Bobby List; three stepgrandchildren, Jonathan, Amber and Mariah and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents; Richard was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bob” List; two sisters, Crystal Wyant and Judith Stoner and a brother, Woodrow List.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.