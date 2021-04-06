Richard C. “Dick” Hart, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. “Dick” Hart, 93, of Neshannock Township, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in his residence.

Dick was born June 29, 1927, in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph S. and Anna (Power) Hart.

After graduating from Cochranton High School, he earned a Bachelor’s in Education from Penn State University and a Master’s in Education from Westminster College.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was stationed in Korea following WWII and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1947.

For 47 years, Dick was a cornerstone of the Union Area School District where he taught Health, History and Drivers Education. While at Union, he began his coaching career in basketball and was later appointed Head Baseball Coach, leading the Varsity Scotties for 21 years. Dick also served a long tenure as Athletic Director, retiring in 1998. As an educator and coach, Dick served as a role model and mentor to many young students and athletes. In recognition of the his profound impact on students, athletes and his years of dedicated service, the Union Area School District named the High School Auxiliary Gymnasium, “The Dick Hart Gym”. In 2009, he was inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Honor.

Dick was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, New Castle, where he served faithfully as Head Usher for many years.

He enjoyed reading and watching sports, especially anything involving his “passions,” the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. Dick cared deeply for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his loving family.

His beloved wife of 65 years, Suzanne (Airey) Hart, whom he married June 18, 1955, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Laurie (Tom) Trotter, Peoria, Illinois; two sons, Jim (Jeri) Hart of Hermitage and Ron (Anita) Hart of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, Glenn (Betty) Hart of Grove City, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Joan (Hart) Wolfe.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the aides, nurses, VA and Anova Hospice who provided help, support and assistance with Dick’s care. An extra special measure of gratitude goes to Dorothy Feezle, who spent the past seven years providing incredible compassion, love and care for Dick. We are proud to have Dorothy as a member of our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill Street, New Castle, PA 16101; or The Johns Hopkins Myositis Center, Attn: Research Fund/RevMgt, 3910 Keswick Road, Suite N2100, Baltimore, MD 21211. Memo: In Memory of Richard Hart. Online donations may be made at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/myositis.

A memorial service is being planned for Friday, June 18, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, New Castle, with more details to be announced nearer the service date.

Entombment will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.