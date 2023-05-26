HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Benka, 76, of Hermitage, passed away with his wife at his side early Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023, in his home following an extended illness.

Mr. Benka was born December 15, 1946, in Farrell, a son of the late George and Susan (Chalpka) Benka.

A 1964 graduate of Farrell High School, he earned a bachelor of science degree from Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania and later completed his graduate work at Youngstown State University, earning a masters degree in business administration (MBA).

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Richard was stationed in Istanbul, Turkey, during his service.

Richard began his career working in the laboratory of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio and later worked in the same capacity at the Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital in Farrell. He remained with SVOH, now UPMC Horizon Hospital, where he served as the Director of Purchasing for many years, retiring in 2011.

Richard was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage and served as the sexton of the church cemetery on Moorefield Road. He was also a member of the Sharpsville Service Club.

An outdoorsman, Richard loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed following local sports, especially the Farrell Steelers and supporting his nieces and nephews in their many endeavors.

A devoted husband, loving father and caring uncle, Richard never passed up an opportunity to lend a hand to others.

His wife of 30 years, Jane (Carine) Benka, whom he married December 27, 1992, survives at their home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are a son, Jonathan Benka (Emily), Youngstown, Ohio; a stepson, Robert Griffith, Hermitage; a brother, Ronald Benka (Elaine), Warren, Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Meredith Star (Ken), Salem, Oregon, Holly Bianco (Tony), Hermitage, Amy Wood (David), Sharon; several nieces and nephews, Aaron Star, Annalice and Camille Bianco, Lauren, Emily and Peter Wood and Joseph and Scott Benka and a granddaughter, Jordan.

In addition to his parents; Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Peter and Dorothy Carine.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, online at jdrf.org; or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 700 Bower Hill Road Suite 6206, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday morning, June, 3, 2023, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Moorefield Road, Hermitage, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hermitage.

