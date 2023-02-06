SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Barger, 67, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, in AGN Wexford Hospital.

Rick was born on July 31, 1955, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Shirley (Stitt) Barger.

He was a 1973 graduate of Hickory High School.

A lifelong truck driver, he began as an Owner/Operator for North America Trucking. Later, he drove more than 30 years for Strimbu Trucking, Brookfield, Ohio, retiring on September 30, 2021.

Rick attended Grace Chapel Community Church.

He was proud to live a simple life and viewed family time together as a top priority. Rick also enjoyed hunting and attending church. Even though he despised working on cars, he was always willing to fix and teach his family how to work on their vehicles.

He is survived by his wife, the former Irene Trump, whom he married on November 12, 1994; two daughters, Richelle (Ryan) Wimer, Bellevue, Pennsylvania and Amanda (Joe) Polite of Mercer; two stepdaughters, Cindy (Michael) Bouis of North Carolina and Tammy (Robert Sexton) Spradlin of Aurora, Ohio; two stepsons, Larry Spradlin and Chris (Ginna) Spradlin, all of Farrell; 16 grandchildren; a sister, Pam (Dave) Sisic of Kinsman, Ohio and a brother, Randy Barger of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Paula Barger.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Wednesday, February 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

