NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rhoda “Peg” Cullen, 101 of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 11, 2023.

Mrs. Cullen was born on November 7, 1921, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Rowland) Walker.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1939.

She married her beloved husband, James Cullen, on March 12, 1945 and they remained in New Castle their entire lives. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Peg was an active lifetime member of Trinity Episcopal Church in New Castle, where she served on the altar guild and ladies guild for most of her life.

Primarily a homemaker, she was also a licensed beautician and operated a salon out of her home for many years.

Peg’s life was her large family. She is survived by a daughter, Peggy Clark of Beaumont, California; a son, Daniel Cullen (Jane) of Pulaski and eight grandchildren, Emily Becerril (Jose), Jennifer Onuska (Steve), Nate Hamilla (Stephanie), Michael Cullen (Saundra), Stephanie Leslie (Matt), Shaun Cullen and Brittany Piper. Also surviving are her 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents and husband, Peg was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred and William Walker and a son-in-law, Stanely Clark.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 North Mill Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Friday, June 16 in Trinity Episcopal Church, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at Noon with Rev. Erin Betz-Shank, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.