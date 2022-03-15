HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Reverend V. Donald Hall, 74, of Hermitage, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Nugent’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Reverend Hall was born October 24, 1947, in Connellsville, P ennsylvania, a son of Vernon D. and Rita (Thomas) Hall, Sr.

He was a graduate of St. Vincent Preparatory High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College, both in Latrobe, P ennsylvania. He received his master’s degree in theology from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, in Emmitsburg, Maryland and received a master’s in social work and a master’s in public administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Donald was a priest in the Greensburg, P ennsylvania, Diocese, where he also served as the Executive Director of its Catholic Charities. Later, his orders were received into the Episcopal Church. He was the rector at Trinity Episcopal Church, New Castle, P ennsylvania and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Canfield, Ohio. Until his retirement, he served as the rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Niles, Ohio.

Rev. Hall also taught as an adjunct professor at Thiel College, Greenville, in the Religion and Sociology Departments, and Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, in the Education Department. Additionally, Donald served as the Chaplain for Seton Hill University and Clelian Heights, both in Greensburg, P ennsylvania.

Donald was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, earning the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and was an M-16 and grenade expert. He served in the U.S. Army in Louisiana and in Heidelberg, Germany, from December 1969-December 1972.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Theresa Kyne, whom he married August 10, 1996; two sisters, Kathryn Anne Keslar, Lake Park, Florida and Kimberly King and her husband Nathaniel “Buck,” Connellsville, P ennsylvania; three brothers, Kerry Hall and his wife Eileen, Scottdale, P ennsylvania, Russell C. Hall, Greensburg, P ennsylvania and Mark A. Hall and his wife Jodie, Connellsville; a cousin, Phyllis Anne Anderson, Scottdale and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a sister Susan and a brother-in-law, Charles Keslar.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at www.netrf.org

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon, P ennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.