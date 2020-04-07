Rev. Carol Sue Erb Missik, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Carol Sue Erb Missik went home to be with the Lord Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Rev. Missik was born April 28, 1940, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Ernest Leslie Erb Jr. and Jean Kear Erb.

She was a 1958 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Indiana University, Indiana, Pennsylvania.

In 1981, Carol was ordained into ministry by The Evangelical Church Alliance, Bradley, IL. In 2005, she completed a Bachelor of Strategic Leadership degree from the Institute of Strategic Leadership, Atlanta, Georgia.

Carol married her beloved husband, William “Bill” Missik, July 22, 1961 and he preceded in death June 8, 2003.

Pastor Carol, as she was lovingly called by all, passionately served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in many diverse ways, both here at home and in foreign countries. Her heart and soul for Unity was at the crux of every ministerial effort. She worked in Mexico for 30 years preaching and prayer walking as she established life-long relationships. In 2008, Pastor Carol’s affiliation with the South East Asia Prayer Center expanded her vision to take prayer to the capital cities of the nations, and she founded, “Operation Capital City.” Locally, she and her husband, Bill, were founding pastors of Living Word Church, with its first location in Brookfield, OH, and later in Hermitage.

Pastor Carol has been active in local ministry and organizations for many years, most notably as: a long-time member of the Shenango Valley Ministerial Association; serving as a board member for the Antioch International Ministries; a member of the Mercer County Unit of the N.A.A.C.P.; an assistant chaplain in the Interdenominational Clergywomen’s Alliance; a member of the Penn/Ohio Pastor’s Prayer Fellowship; and a member of The Voice of Martyrs.

In recent years, Pastor Carol has authored and published three books of Testimony and Bible teaching. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard, OH; where she served as an Elder and staff pastor.

She is survived by two daughters, Loralee Richards, Brookfield, Ohio, Rachael (Dewayne) Johnson, Hermitage; a son, William A. Missik, Lake Forest, California; a twin sister, Norma Lou Erb, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Cory (Briana) Richards, Hannah Richards, Will Missik, Brittany (Adam) Laur, Xavier, RaJaun, Riana Lowe and Ava Johnson and a great-grandson, Landon Lowe; along with several nieces, a nephew, many cousins and numerous spiritual sons and daughters in many nations.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pastor Carol was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lynne Anne Missik; a sister, Diane L. Clayton; a son-in-law, Russell M. Richards.

Memorial donations may be directed to Chestnut Ridge Church, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Hubbard, OH 44425; or S.E.A.P.C. at P.O. Box 127, Oakmont, PA 15139.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and public safety concerns, a private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090. E. State St., Sharon, with Pastor Robert McFarland, officiating.

To virtually attend the service via Live Stream or post an online condolence, please visit our website www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: St. Michael Byzantine Cemetery, Hermitage.