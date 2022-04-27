HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. C. Charles “Pastor Chuck” Eckles, 87, of Hermitage passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, in his residence. Pastor Chuck would be the first to tell you to not believe a word of it, “for in the words of his mentor and Theologian D.L. Moody, he is more alive now than he has ever been!”

Pastor Chuck was born April 3, 1935, in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Myra (Delaney) Eckles.

He was a 1953 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, where he was a standout on the Varsity Baseball Team. He was very proud to have earned a try-out with the Cleveland Indians and was a lifelong fan of both the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

Pastor Chuck was employed as a crane operator at Sawhill Tubular, Sharon, for 45 years, retiring in 1998.

Pastor Chuck began his ministerial life by establishing the S. Pymatuning United Methodist Church as a lay pastor, which ultimately became the S. Pymatuning Community Church, where he served for more than 20 years. During this time, he enrolled in the Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, Illinois; to further his pastoral studies, later earning his ordination as a Christian Minister through The Federation of Christian Ministries. In 2006, Pastor Chuck and his wife, Joan, established I.H.S. Gospel Ministries in Hermitage, where he served until this past December. During his service as a Christian Minister, he had also pastored several local churches, most notably: Assembly of God and Central Christian Church, both Hermitage.

In his own words, ‘I’m thankful for all the opportunities I had been given to serve as a pastor in the Shenango Valley and the endless kindness he was shown by members of the congregations he served.’

Pastor Chuck was sincerely grateful for the blessings bestowed upon him throughout his life. Most importantly, for his wife, Joan and their beautiful family. His daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were undoubtedly the joy of his life.

His beloved and devoted wife of 66 years, the former Joan Davis, whom he married April 28, 1956, survives at their home in Hermitage.

Pastor Chuck is also survived by four daughters, Joni Darby (John), Lori Darby (Walt), Tami Yarzab and Teri Eckles, all of Hermitage; nine grandchildren, Justin Darby (Brittany), Jill Dressler (Craig), Jolynn Rodemoyer (Ryan), Jared Darby (Talia), Kaitlyn Apodaca (Chris), Tawni Orloski (Derrick), Tanah Titus (Zachariah), Kelsi Patten (Colin) and Klay Lawler; 14 great-grandchildren, Jade, Luke, Peyton, Brynn, Grayson, Hudson, Addison, Blakely, Carson, Ava, John, Baker, Porter, Matthew and a 15th on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bill Rudge Ministries, 280 N Buhl Farm Dr, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Rudge, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.