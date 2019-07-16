Reno J. “Cookie” Marcotuli, Neshannock Township, PA – Obituary

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reno J. “Cookie” Marcotuli, 85, of Neshannock Township passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, July 14, 2019, in Jameson Care Center.

Mr. Marcotuli was born December 22, 1933, in New Castle. He was a son of the late Vincenzo and Amelia (D’Angelo) Marcotuli.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1951. Cookie went on to study premed as an undergraduate at John Carroll University, Cleveland, Ohio and earned a sociology degree in 1955.



Cookie served in the Army, where he achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant.



Cookie, along with longtime partner, Joe Audino, owned and operated Scarazzo’s, Inc. in New Castle. In 1993, Cookie retired from the Pittsburgh Brewing Company.

He was a lifelong member of St. Vitus Church, New Castle.

For many years, Cookie was a member of the New Castle Community YMCA, where he enjoyed exercising and spending time with several of his friends. He also served as a board member of the New Castle Sanitation Authority.

Cookie was a devout family man who never missed an opportunity to teach his children to be honest, respectful and most importantly, kind. A true gentleman, his quick wit, timeless humor and endless love will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

His first wife, the former Geraldine J. Ticcone, whom he married April 21, 1956, passed away November 1, 1990.



Cookie is survived by his wife, Paula M. Sak, whom he married June 22, 2012; a daughter, Lynn (Dan) Budziszewski of North East, Pennsylvania; a son, Reno James (Kay) Marcotuli of South Lake, Texas; two stepsons, Stanley M. Sak of Waukesha, Wisconsin and Adam E. Sak of Boulder, Colorado; a sister, Ada Cialella of Verona, Pennsylvania and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Cookie was preceded in death by a brother, Alfonso and a sister, Anne Audino.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, in St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer Street, with Rev. Victor J. Molka, Jr. as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Vitus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the New Castle Community YMCA, 20 W. Washington Street, New Castle, PA 16101 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

