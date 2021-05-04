Renee Lynn Unrue, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Renee Lynn Unrue, 51, of Sharpsville, passed away, Saturday, May 1,2021, in her residence.

She was born April 19, 1970, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Fredrick and Beverly (Walz) Showalter.

Renee attended Sharpsville Area Schools.

She worked as a cake decorator for 15 years at Hermitage Bakery.

She was always thinking of others, and would do anything for anyone. Renee loved spending time with her family and preparing meals for everyone to enjoy, especially on St. Patrick’s Day. Renee looked forward to caring for her garden and sitting down to watch a scary movie.

She is survived by three daughters, Ashley Unrue (Brian Ondic), and Sierra and Makayla Davis; a sister, Sharon (Jeff) Piccirilli; a brother, Michael Showalter, and his fiance Katie DeForest; a granddaughter, Aubriana or Peanut as Renee loved to call her; six nieces and nephews and her fiance, Dale Thompson.

In addition to her parents, Renee was preceded in death by, two sisters, Karen Showalter and Mary Sternthal

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.