NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Regina M. Allshouse, 86, of New Castle, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, in Quality of Life Services.

Ms. Allshouse was born December 18, 1935, in New Castle, a daughter of the late David M. and Regina (Scott) Allshouse.

After completing her studies at the former St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School in New Castle, she studied with the Sisters of St. Joseph at their Motherhouse in Baden, Pennsylvania.

For 35 years, Regina worked as a surgical technician in the operating rooms of Jameson Memorial Hospital.

Devout in her Catholic faith, Regina was a lifelong member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

A loving aunt, she cherished the time she was able to spend with her many nieces and nephews. Regina was a kind woman and devoted caregiver to many throughout her life, especially her sister, Clara, with whom she made her home for many years.

Regina is survived by five nieces, Patricia Cartwright, Kathy Katich (Ron), Chris Tarpey (Robert), Judy Swank (Mark) and MaryAnn “Sissy” Golba (John); two nephews, David Jones and Edward Jones and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by four sisters, Teresa Jones, Mary Cartwright, Rose Golba and Clara Allshouse and three brothers, George, David, Jr. and Edward Allshouse.

Calling hour will be 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon Friday, September 23, 2022 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Site, 314 W Englewood Avenue, New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.