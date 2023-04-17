GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Regina “Jean” Alward, 94, of St. Paul’s Home in Greenville, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away Friday evening, April 14, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Alward was born May 26, 1928, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leon Gabriel and Helen Lucille (Potts) Batanian.

A 1945 graduate of Byesville (Ohio) High School, she completed a two-year secretarial course at the former Shenango Valley Business School in Sharon.

Primarily a homemaker, she had also worked as an administrative assistant at the Mercer Co. Regional Council of Government for 17 years.

Jean was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon.

Her husband of 67 years, George H. “Bud” Alward, whom she married May 1, 1953, preceded her in death January 25, 2021.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Kathleen “Kitty” Tarbell (Buck), of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, and Amy Walters (Rick), Zanesville, Ohio; two sisters, Kitty Burns, Sharon, and Patricia Potts, Worthington, Ohio; a brother, Floyd Batanian (Mary Lou), Toledo, Ohio; two grandchildren, Cassandra Hartless (Trevor) and Aaron Walters.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by four brothers, George “Jack”, Ed, Harlan “Sonny” Batanian, and infant James Batanian; and four sisters, Doris Magnotto, Sarah Seiner, Joan Kaszowski and Anna Marie Wirick.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State St., Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. John’s Episcopal Columbarium, Sharon.