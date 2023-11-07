MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina H. “Reggie” Tatomirovich, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, November 6, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. She was 88.

Mrs. Tatomirovich was born on July 7, 1935, in Farrell, a daughter of Stephen and Catherine (Flack) Harenchar.

She was a 1953 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army, Women’s Army Corps (WACS).

A homemaker, she and her husband operated Tat & Son’s BBQ and Catering at the Stoneboro Fair for 35 years.

Reggie was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

She was an avid New England Patriots and devoted Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

Her husband, Stanley Tatomirovich, whom she married on January 23, 1962, died on February 3, 2006.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Buchanan, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Anastasia “Mouse” Ondic, Masury, and Stephanie Tatomirovich, Sharon; two sons, Stanley John Tatomirovich, Masury, and Brian Tatomirovich, Hermitage; a sister, Shirley Arnett and her husband Oris Dale, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Tatomirovich, Masury; eight grandchildren, Alicia Pamula, Alexis Cotten, Steven Cluse, Dale Ondic, II, Bethany Praznik, Samantha Petricini, Nicole Tatomirovich and Brady Tatomirovich Parcetich; and seven great-grandchildren, Liana, Miley Jane, and Cassidy Pamula, Atiana Pugh, Emmalynn Petricini, and Junior and Teaghan Praznik.

In addition to her parents and husband, Reggie was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Tatomirovich; a son-in-law, Dale Ondic; two sisters, Julia M. Getway, and Pauline Merwin; and two brothers, Robert A. and William A. Harenchar.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023 in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Vedran Grabic, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

