HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Regina C. Donnelly, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, in Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, P ennsylvania.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.