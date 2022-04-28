NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca D. Touart, 59, of New Castle, passed away with her daughter, Brittany and longtime friend, Cindy, at her side early Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Becky was born August 26, 1962, in New Castle, a daughter of the late James and Roberta (Patterson) Marshall.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1980. Later in life, she completed her LPN Certification through the Lawrence Co. Vo-Tech nursing program.

For the past seven years, she was employed as an LPN through PRN Staffing Agency. Becky worked primarily at Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage; as well as The Grove, New Wilmington, and Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon.

Becky’s greatest joy in life was being a grandma to her eight grandchildren and she loved every moment she was able to spend with them. She also enjoyed spending time with her two dear friends, Cindy Richmond and Shirley Glitch.

She is survived by a daughter, Brittany Searcy, of New Castle; a son, Joseph McVay, of New Brighton; three brothers, Robert Marshall, Matthew Marshall and Douglas Marshall, all of New Castle; eight grandchildren, Elijah McVay, Divinity Searcy, Aubrielle Searcy, Alivia Searcy, Kashmere McVay and Dakari Madison and Cora McVay and Kaylix McVay.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Deep and Darlene Goodman and three brothers, James, Michael and Joseph Marshall.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

