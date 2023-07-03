SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Patterson, 82, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, June 29, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Patterson was born on August 1, 1940, in Sharon, a son of the late Samuel and Mildred (Perrine) Patterson.

He was a 1958 graduate of Sharon High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Ray worked at his family business, the former Patterson’s Market on Sharon-Mercer Rd. Upon its closing in 1978, he was employed at the former South Side Corner Market.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Patterson.

Arrangements were entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc..

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.