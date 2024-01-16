SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Michael Rindy, 96, of Sharon, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville, Pennsylvania, where he was a resident for three months after a fall at home.

Ray was born in Sharon on May 31, 1927, to John and Anna (Zavada) Rindy.

He was an honor student at Sharon High School while completing an apprentice program at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

After high school, Ray entered the Navy and worked in the valve control room on the USS Leyte. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Westinghouse where he was a machinist in I-25 for more than 40 years.

Raymond married Helen Baron in August 1954. They had three daughters: Robin (Keith) Mudrey, Renee Kemerer (fiancé, Bill Thompson) and Roslyn (Jim) Lumpp.

In his youth, Ray enjoyed playing basketball, softball, golf, and bocce. His other interests were bowling, small game hunting, spending time in the woods and most of all, trout fishing. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed Sunday family dinners.

Ray has a brother, Eugene Rindy, of Masury, Ohio. He also had four sisters who preceded him: Cecelia (Bill) Chioffi, Helen (Ken) Spencer, Eleanor (Don) Purdy and Marianne (Sandy) Ferrara.

He was most proud of his eight grandchildren, Beth (Mike) Danley, Allison (Daniel) Walendzik, Paul Mudrey, John Mudrey, Steve (Rebecca) Lumpp, Nick (Lauren) Lumpp, David (Sarah) Lumpp and Clayton (Jamie) Kemerer. Twelve great-grandchildren complete his family as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Raymond’s family would like to thank Dr. Charles D’Auria and the staff at St. Paul’s, Willows B, for their care and compassion.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Per Ray’s wishes, there are no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Arrangements entrusted to the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.