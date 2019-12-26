Raymond L. Sankey, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Sankey, 83, of Neshannock Township, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Sankey was born December 22, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Blanche (James) Sankey.

He was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and in 1959, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Grove City College.

Following his education, Raymond served in the US Air Force as an accounting clerk.

He was a longtime employee of Liberty Mutual. He began his career in Boston and retired in 1992 while working in their New Castle location as a premium auditor.

Raymond was a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

He was a gentleman through and through. He was caring, compassionate and always put others before himself. Raymond was known for his wonderful sense of humor and being extremely handy.

He enjoyed gardening, going for walks, traveling and being with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Datish, whom he married July 10, 1971; a daughter, Lydia Sankey and her fiancé, Donald Richards, of Boston, Massachusetts; a son, Joshua Sankey, of Jersey City, New Jersey; two brother-in-laws, Kenneth Wiland and Francis “Fritz” Polomsky, both of Warren, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Wiland and Jacqueline Polomsky and a brother, Floyd Sankey and his wife, Hannah “Susie.”

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, in Holy Cross Orthodox Church.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, in the church, with the Very Reverend Father George J. Treff, officiating.

Interment will be at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J.Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.