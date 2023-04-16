NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Cwynar, 80, of New Castle, passed away at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Cwynar was born August 7, 1942, in South New Castle Borough, a son of the late Louis and Cecilia (Kusczynski) Cwynar.

A lifelong area resident, he was a member of the first graduating class from Shenango High School.

His wife of 35 years, Loretta (Biega) Cwynar, whom he married on May 11, 1968, preceded him in death in 2003.

Ray retired from Cemex cement plant, formerly Medusa located in Wampum, Pennsylvania, where he had worked as a cement loader and scale operator for 35 years.

Ray was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site.

An avid classic muscle car enthusiast, he owned two Chevrolet Camaros and enjoyed attending the races at Sharon Speed Way, Hartford, Ohio and Michael’s Mercer Raceway Park in Mercer. Ray also enjoyed fishing and was an amateur HAM radio operator. He also loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Ray is survived by two sons, Matthew Cwynar (Karen) of New Castle and Erick Cwynar (fiancé, Teresa) of Jamestown, New York; two brothers, Ronald Cwynar (Linda) of Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania, Carl Cwynar of New Castle, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 North Beaver Street, New Castle, with Reverend Aaron Kriss, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at Sts. Philip and James Cemetery, Hickory Township.

