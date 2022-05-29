WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Ianniri, Sr., 90, of West Middlesex passed away Saturday evening, May 28, 2022.

Mr. Ianniri was born October 5, 1931 in Warren, a son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Marino) Ianniri, and was raised by his step-father, Pezzi Ciccki.

A 1948 graduate of Farrell High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served in the Korean War.

A self-employed contractor, Ray specialized in masonry work.

He was a member of the Jim Beam Club and attended many of the bottle collectors’ conventions throughout his life.

An avid flea market dealer, Ray enjoyed setting up his station and selling collectibles.

His wife, Joanne (Muller) Ianniri, whom he married October 25, 1954, preceded him in death June 2, 2008.

Ray is survived by a daughter, Jody Lewis (Daniel) of Sharpsville; three sons, Raymond Ianniri, Jr. of Hermitage, Chris Ianniri (Lisa) of Glendora, California and Victor Ianniri of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren, Megan and Sarah Lewis and Christian and Nicolette Ianniri and two great-grandchildren, Alice and Livia.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

In keeping with his wishes, the funeral service will be held privately.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland AL and Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.