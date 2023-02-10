NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Glenn, 65, of New Castle, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Glenn was born July 31, 1957, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a son of the late John and Lucy Mae (Parker) Glenn, and graduated from Carolina Friends School, Durham, North Carolina.

A lifelong truck driver, he worked for Penn Dot for most of his career until his retirement in 2008.

Raymond had a great love for being outdoors, especially fishing. Above all, he was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Schwann Brown, whom he married on July 30, 1988; a daughter, Schrika Brown Hill, New Castle; two sons, Cornell Charles and his wife Nikki, New Castle; and Raysean Glenn and his fiancé, Joilynn Rao, New Castle; three sisters, Shirley Johnson, Betty Russell, and Ernestine Wise, all of North Carolina; a brother, Ronald Glenn, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Zachary Geddes, Cornell Charles Jr. and his wife Skylar, Mylette Charles, Tre’von Charles, Riian Brown, Raegan Hudson, Gha’fir Lampkins, Kylah Rao, and Kaiden Glenn; two great grandchildren, Malakal and Sophia Charles; god son, John Lewis; two friends, Michael Graham, and Tracy Bethune; and numerous sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by a son, Robert Brown; two brothers, Joseph and Charles Glenn; and a sister, Ruth Adams.

Calling Hours will be 11:00 am until the time of service Monday, February 13, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St, New Castle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Home Going Service will be at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Apostle David M. Young, Sr., pastor of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.