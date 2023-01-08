TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond G. Taylor, 89, of Transfer, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, in St. Michael Catholic Parish, 85 North High Street, Greenville, with Reverend Brandon Kleckner, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Greenville.