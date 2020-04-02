Raymond Frank Donatelli, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Frank Donatelli, 65, of West Middlesex, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in his home.

Ray was born February 1, 1955, in Sharon, a son of the late Frank B. and Rosaria (Galarde) Donatelli.

A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of Farrell High School.

He was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Warren, Ohio. Following a layoff at the hospital, he started his own painting company which eventually became known as Donatelli and Sons.

Ray was described by many as hard working, friendly and fun loving. He absolutely adored all of his grandchildren and was happiest when watching them play baseball, basketball, soccer and flag football. He coached baseball for many years for the Patagonia Little League. He also enjoyed going to casinos.

Ray was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by a daughter, Rena Donatelli-Banas and her husband, Jeff, of Raleigh, North Carolina; two sons, Raymond Donatelli and his wife, Courtney and Nicola Donatelli and his wife, Nicole, all of Sharon; eight grandchildren, Mia and Santino Donatelli, Howland, Ohio, Salvatore, Carmine, Rocco, Vincenzo and Vito Donatelli, of Sharon and Gianna Banas of Raleigh; his companion, Kristy Willis and his former wife, Patti (Lenetti) Donatelli. Also surviving are two sisters, Rosaria “Lala” Chantrill and her husband, John, of Auburn, Maine and Anna Marie Donatelli of Hermitage; three brothers, Robert Donatelli and his wife, Delores, of Sharpsville, Joseph Donatelli and his companion, Toni Pagley, of West Middlesex and Frank Donatelli and his wife, Rose, of Charleston, South Carolina and an uncle, Nick Galarde, of Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org/donate or by calling 800-805-5856; or to Sharon Little League, 381 N. Myers Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Services are private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

