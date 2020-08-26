Raymond E. Burckart, Jr., Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Burckart, Jr., 78, of Sharpsville, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Burckart was born February 15, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Raymond and Rosemary (Conlin) Burckart, Sr.

He was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Gannon University, Erie, Pennsylvania.

Raymond was the Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing of the former Protected Home Mutual Life Insurance Company in downtown Sharon.

Raymond was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville; the American Legion, Post#299 and Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Lodge # 103, both in Sharon.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and was a member of Ducks Unlimited.

He also loved to travel with his wife, the former Sandra “Sandy” Valicenti, whom he married February 20, 1965.

He also survived by a daughter, Jeanne Burckart and her spouse, Shannon, of Washington, D.C.; two sons, Raymond Burckart III of Hermitage and Michael Burckart and his wife, Mande, of Sharpsville; two grandchildren, Harrison and Lane Burckart; a sister, Marybeth Havasi and her husband, Joe, of Niles, Ohio and a brother, James Burckart and his wife, Eileen, of Canton, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Burckart.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 240 Pullman Square, Butler, PA 16001.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: