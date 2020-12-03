Raymond E. Baker, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Baker, Sr., 72, formerly of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hermitage.

Mr. Baker was born September 23, 1948 in Sharon, a son of the late Harold and Marcella Baker and was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Ray honorably served his country in the U.S. Airforce.

He worked for the city of Wheatland as a police officer prior to becoming self-employed. For many years he worked as a handyman, specializing in plumbing. Most recently, he worked out of his home as a tax preparer.

Ray was a member of the former Wheatland-Farrell United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post #432, also in Wheatland.

Anyone that knew Ray, was well aware of his love for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Above all, he cherished his dogs, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Campbell and her husband, Jeff of Sharpsville; two sons, Dwayne Williams of Pittsburgh and Cory Williams of Sharon; seven grandchildren, Rose, Jeffrey, Andrew and Monica Campbell and Makenzy, Tylor and Rhylie Williams and two great-grandchildren, May’leigha and Jaxson. Also surviving are a sister, Maryann Watson of Oklahoma and two brothers, Frank Powell and his wife, Judy of West Middlesex and Kenny Baker of Sharon.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Williams; a son, Raymond Baker, Jr.; a sister, Marlene Rupp and two brothers, William and Richard Powell.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

There are no services.

Interment will be at Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

