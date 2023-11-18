SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond D. “Tennessee” Reed, 91, of Sharon, passed away Friday morning, November 17, 2023, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Reed was born on August 6, 1932, in Savannah, Tennessee, the son of the late Edgar and Ethel (Love) Reed.

He was educated in Tennessee and honorably served his country as an Airman in the United States Airforce. He served during the Korean War as a vehicle operator.

Upon his discharge, Ray spent 38 years as a shipper at the former AK Steel’s Sawhill Tubular Division, Sharon.

Following his retirement, he and his wife traveled all over the United States in their Chateau Motor Home.

He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7599, Reynolds. He enjoyed spending time with his family here and in Tennessee, listening to Bluegrass music and had a talent for talking and sharing stories.

His wife, the former Delores Jean Adams, whom he married on July 27, 1956, passed away on May 24, 2019.

He is survived by three sons, David Reed and his wife, Kathleen, of Hermitage, Stephen Reed and his wife, Joy, of West Middlesex and Daniel Reed of Valencia, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Reed, Matthew (Peyton) Reed, Carly (Joshua) Vass, Rebecca (Jerry) Hall and one great-granddaughter, Ellie Harper Hall.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Reed and four sisters, Virginia, Mary Geraldine, Patsy and Freeda.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

All services are private.

Interment will take place at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

