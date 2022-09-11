FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond C. Horner, 89, of Farrell, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Horner was born December 29, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late George and Susan (Ballas) Horner.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1951.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Ray was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

For 44 years, Ray was employed by Shenango, Incorporated in Sharpsville. He began as a laborer and had worked his way to becoming a general foreman. Additionally, Ray and his wife, JoAnn, owned and operated R&J Landscaping which serviced many locations throughout the Shenango Valley. He also belonged to the Farrell Volunteer Fire Department for over 70 years and earlier in life, was an active member.

Ray was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. A devoted member of the parish, he regularly volunteered and remained active in all church endeavors. Later in life, Ray lost his sight but always asked his wife how she had decorated the Blessed Mother when she brought him into the church.

An outdoorsman, Ray served on the board of Ducks Unlimited for many years and loved to hunt, fish and go skeet shooting.

His beloved wife of 64 years, JoAnn (Vlask) Horner, whom he married August 31, 1957, survives at home in Farrell.

Also surviving are two daughters, Michele Arena (Arthur) of New Castle and Charlene Lauderman, of Sharon; two grandchildren, Kevin Lewis and Kelly Reed and five great-grandchildren, Bradley and Autumn Lewis, Brayden Reed, Logan Nichols and Brian Lauderman.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

An hour of reception will be held one hour prior to Mass from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. next Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L. and West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.