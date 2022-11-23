MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy W. Zigo, 62, of Mercer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in his home.

Randy was born September 17, 1960, in Sharon, a son of the late Frank and Etta (Rodgers) Zigo.

He was a 1978 graduate of Mercer High School.

He was employed at the Mercer County Courthouse as a micrographics and archive technician.

Randy was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Mercer.

He was a gifted artist. In his senior year of high school, he was awarded a summer scholarship to the Governor’s School for the Arts at Bucknell University. Among his accomplishments were winning the PA State Parks competition with his painting of McConnells Mill, as well as, winning the Working Together for Wildlife competition three times, resulting in his work being featured on the cover of Pennsylvania Game News magazine. Additionally, he designed the Mercer County seal, which is used as the courthouse letterhead and was commissioned to design for the Pennsylvania Conservation Officers on multiple occasions. Oftentimes, he would donate his work to individuals and organizations.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved walking in the woods and taking pictures to use as a reference for his painting. Hunting was also something he looked forward to every season.

Randy loved listening to music, as well as, playing banjo with his musical family and friends.

He shared a strong bond with his wife and daughter, valued his relationships with family and friends and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Many will remember Randy for his sense of humor. Quick-witted and sometimes off-the-wall, his cartoonish drawings, stories and one-liners could always make you laugh.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lee Ann Stull, whom he married on August 20, 1983; a daughter, Megan Zigo; three sisters, Catherine Burk, Linda (Todd) Kilgore, Stephanie (Russell) Smith and two brothers, Edward Zigo and Regis (Michele) Zigo. Also surviving are three nieces, Nashira Burk, Hannah and Sarah Zigo; four nephews, Joshua and Stephen Burk, Matthew (Lara) Sullivan and Sebastian Stull; a great-niece, Roselyn Sullivan and two great-nephews, Liam Burk and Hunter Sullivan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Birchwood Kennels, 234 Birchwood Drive, Transfer, PA 16154.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 100 Penn Avenue, Mercer, with Reverend Andrew Boyd, pastor, as celebrant.