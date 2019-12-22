Randy S. Zec, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy S. Zec, 61, of Masury, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Randy was born on August 20, 1958, in Sharon, a son of Steven “Joe” and Joyce (Greggs) Zec.

He was a 1976 graduate of Mercer High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army at Fort Polk in Louisiana.

He was employed for more than 25 years at Greenville Metals in Transfer, Pennsylvania and later worked at Sharon Coating. Randy was currently employed at NLMK in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Randy was a member of First Baptist Church in Sharpsville. He was also a former member of the Reynolds Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7599.

He and his wife volunteered many years at the Greater Pennsylvania Super kids Soap Box Derby, benefiting the Special Olympics.

Randy loved people and family gatherings. He also enjoyed traveling and playing cards with his uncle Mike and aunt Debbie.

He is survived by his wife, the former Diane Miller, whom he married on June 15, 1996; his mother, Joyce Mortland and her husband Paul, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Wendy Reno (Tom) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Barb Dailey (Jim) of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Cyndi Burk of Mercer, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Charles and Tom Mortland, both of Mercer, Pennsylvania; ten nieces and nephews, Heather, Brittany and Eric Reno, Ben and Justin Burk, Jason Dailey, Jeannette Wikes, Rachael Mortland, Serina Miller and Gary Miller, Jr. and a great-niece, Hope.

Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Bettie (McGhee) Miller, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a brother-in-law, Gary Miller and his wife Anne of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Randy was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Steven “Joe” and Katherine Zec; his father-in-law, George P. Miller; a sister, Bonita Mortland; two brothers, Jack and Paul Mortland; a brother-in-law, John Burk and an uncle, Larry Zec.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the Zachariah R. Miller Foundation, C/O Shenango Valley Foundation, 41 Chestnut Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 or the Mercer County Community Food Warehouse, 109 Sharpsville Avenue, Suite A in Sharon Pennsylvania 16146.

There are no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Services are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.