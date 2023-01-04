MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy L. Reynolds, 58, formerly of Mercer, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Randy was born December 17, 1964, in Farrell, a son of the late Edwin J. and Emily A. (Spangler) Reynolds.

After graduating from Mercer High School in 1983, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

A proud 15-year veteran of the Air Force, Randy honorably served in Operation Desert Storm.

Following his duty, Randy worked for Kelly Good Year, Fayetteville, North Carolina and more recently owned and operated a motorcycle mechanic shop, The Hilly Billy Bike Barn, Spring Lake, North Carolina.

A Free and Accepted Mason, Randy also belonged to the Shriners.

An animal lover, he had a passion for the outdoors and hunting, especially at the family camp in Tionesta, Pennsylvania. Randy had a lifelong love for motorcycles, whether it be riding with friends, repairing them for others, or simply admiring them as they pass by.

Randy never hesitated to help a friend or family member in need.

He is survived by two sisters, Brenda Lynn (Jeff), Zelienople, Pennsylvania and Tammy Morocco (Jerry), Hermitage; his companion, Hope Walsh, and her two daughters, Jazzmin and Hannah, all of Spring Lake, North Carolina; his dog, Sweetie Pie, two sons, Wayne and Eddie Rojas; two daughters, Angel Vines and Kayla Lyons; two nephews, Jeffrey and Justin Lynn; a niece, Megan Lynn; two great-nephews, Hayden and Ryan; a great-niece, Addison.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Renee Reynolds.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the West Middlesex and Farrell VFW, and Wheatland AL Honor Guard.

Interment: Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.