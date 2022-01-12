NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy K. Hearn, 65, of New Castle passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Hearn was born January 11, 1957, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, son of the late Kay Cameron Hearn and Martha Lou (Truxal) Hearn Crothers.

Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Lawrence Co. Vo-Tech, where he completed his welding training.

A union crane operator, Randy was a 40-year-member of the Int’l Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, retiring from Maxim Crane, Erie.

A proud member of the Bonehead Motorcycle Club, he had a passion for taking cross-country trips, especially to Sturgis, S.D. and Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida. Randy always looked forward to returning to Centre Hall, Pennsylvania with his family to attend the annual Centre County Grange Fair. He was an avid football and hockey fan.

Randy enjoyed spending time and joking around with friends and family, especially his daughter, grandchildren and Starwood family.

His beloved wife, the former Holly Calvert, whom he married May 17, 1997, survives at home.

Randy is survived by a daughter, Candice Juriasingani (Sunil), of Indian Mound, Tennessee; a brother, Roger Hearn (Audry), of New Castle; two sisters, Roxana Altman (Tom), of New Castle; and Rhonda Shuler (Frank), of Gastonia, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Erica and Aaron Juriasingani and Jasmyn Smith.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his step-father, Harry Crothers whom helped raise him from a young age; and two uncles, Bob Truxal and Bruce Emery.

In honoring Randy’s wishes, please donate to a charity of your choosing instead of “wasting your hard-earned money on flowers.”

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Highland Church of God, 905 Highland Rd., New Castle, with Pastor Ron Mounts, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.