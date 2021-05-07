Randolph Scott Fennell, Sharon, PA

May 4, 2021

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randolph Scott “Randy” Fennell, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in his home.

Randy was born September 4, 1985, a son of George and Susan (Pollock) Fennell.

He was a 2003 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

He was an avid fan of the “Simpsons” and video games. He also enjoyed collecting and playing Yu-Gi-Oh.

He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Alan and Ryan Fennell, all of Sharon.

There are no services. 

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

