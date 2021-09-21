Randolph B. Mosley, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randolph B. “Randy” Mosley, 64, of Farrell, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in his home.

Randy was born July 23, 1957, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Margory (Barr) Mosley.

He was a 1975 graduate of Farrell High School.

Immediately following high school, he enlisted in the U.S Air Force, where he was a material facility specialist.

Using his military experience, Randy was employed all his life in shipping and receiving. Most recently, he was employed by Joshen Paper of Pennsylvania, Wheatland.

He was a lifetime member of the New Deal Club, Farrell, where he competed in its bocce league.

An avid sports fan, Randy loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Notre Dame Football and the Boston Celtics.

He is survived by two sisters, Darla (Darrell) Vanetta and Barbara (Ben Sharper) Mosley and eight brothers, Howard (Jamie) Mosley, John “Sp1ke” Mosley, George (Cindy) Mosley, William Mosley, Robert (Linda) Mosley, Frederick (Valerie) Mosley, Tom (Cindy) Davis and John Wheaton. Also surviving are eight stepchildren, Cherise (Joseph) Morar, Derrick Campbell, Roy Bennett, Jr., Dezmon Bennett, Kaleb Shorts, Tony and Stephon Hall, Delphine Minor and Marcus Hall; a Goddaughter, Katrina Austin; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Diane Chambers; a stepson, Andre Campbell and a brother, Brian Getsie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of the service, Friday, September 24, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at Noon.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.