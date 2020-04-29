Randall Thomas Rubida, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Thomas Rubida of New Castle, formerly of San Jose, California, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in his residence. He was 63.

Randy was born August 9, 1956, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of the late Robert LeRoy and Loretta Christine (Sweet) Provancha. He was raised in California and was a graduate of Branham High School in San Jose, California.

He was employed as a construction supervisor for Life Time Pools in Palo Alto, California and moved to the area in 2018.

Randy was a hard worker and a dedicated family man. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and playing card games with family members. He was also an avid fisherman.

Randy will be remembered as a kindhearted and selfless man who put others needs before his own.

Surviving are: a daughter, Lauren M. Fulkerson and her husband Eric, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; a son, Randall T. Rubida and his wife Nicole LeVan-Rubida, of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, whom he adored, Alyssa Fulkerson, age 10, Reese Rubida, age 8, Dylan Fulkerson, age 5, and Landon Rubida, age 4; his former wife, Mae Rubida, of San Jose, California and five sisters.

Besides his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his step-father, Darryl Rubida and a brother.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A private celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.