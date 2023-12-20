MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph R. Trenga, 82, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, formerly from Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday evening, December 18, 2023, in Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, Meadville, Pennsylvania.



Mr. Trenga was born on August 23, 1941, in Sharon, a son of the late Ralph and Adele “Della” Jean (Ferrario) Trenga.

He was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School.

He honorably served his country refueling fighter aircrafts in the U.S. Air Force.



Ralph ran a barber shop on Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon and worked as a coil winder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Following the closure of Westinghouse, he became the supervisor of buildings and grounds for the Sharon School District, retiring with more than 20 years of service.



He is survived by a son, Vincent S. Trenga and his wife, Kelli Trenga, of Meadville; two grandchildren, Blaine and Santino Trenga; a sister, Arlene Fischer, Vienna, Ohio and two brothers, Frederick Trenga and his wife, Ann, of Warren, Ohio and Anthony Trenga and his wife, Ira, of Pulaski.



In keeping with Ralph’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Creamtory, Inc.

