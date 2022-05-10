FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Napolitan, 97, of Farrell, passed away Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Napolitan was born on December 11, 1924, in Farrell, a son of the late Carmen and Christine (Petrucci) Napolitan.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1942 graduate of Farrell High School and remained active in the district’s Alumni Association.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during WWII, achieving the rank of Corporal with Company B, 164th, Combat Engineering Battalion, European Campaign. He earned several medals during his honorable service, including five bronze stars.

Upon completion of his military service, he spent his working career as a coilwinder for 39 years at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Ralph was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. He was also a member of the Italian Home and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #5286, both in Farrell. He enjoyed volunteering at the AARP of Mercer County, assisting the elderly to prepare their taxes.

Following retirement, he golfed in a league at Deer Creek Golf Course, Hubbard, and played bocce ball at the American Legion, Farrell. Ralph also had musical talent and played the clarinet and saxophone. Additionally, he was a phenomenal cook and loved having his family together for meals. Nothing brought him greater joy than sitting at his table with others.

His wife, the former Marie F. Falconi, whom he married on November 27, 1948, in the former St. Anthony de Padua Church, Farrell, passed away on August 1, 2017.

He is survived by four daughters, Frances Foust, Hermitage, Carol Napolitan, Hubbard, Ohio and Roseann and Patty Napolitan, both of Farrell; a son, Carmen Napolitan and his wife Debra, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Julie Yendrek and Sarah and Julian Napolitan; one great-grandson, Blake Yendrek; two sisters, Sally Prezioso, Reynolds, Pennsylvania and Camile Cozier, Los Angeles, California and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Borowsky and Rose Arbanas and four brothers, Anthony, Lawrence, Frank, and James Napolitan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, PA 16121; or Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 100 N. Keel Ridge Road, Suite 102-A, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements were handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

