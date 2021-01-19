Ralph LeRoy Pugh, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph LeRoy Pugh, 98, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 16, 2021, in Brevillier Village Senior Living Community, Erie.

Mr. Pugh was born August 5, 1922, in New Castle, a son of the late William D. and Elsie (Francis) Pugh.

He was a 1940 graduate of New Castle High School, where he played on the varsity football team.

A proud veteran, Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. October 15, 1942. He served in WWII as an A.A. Aircraft Artillery Mechanic and achieved the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1945.

Upon his return home, Ralph enrolled in Slippery Rock State Teacher’s College, where he completed a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Physical Education.

For more than 30 years, he taught physical education and health courses at George Washington Jr. High School, New Castle, retiring in 1982. While teaching, he coached boy’s football, basketball and track and later served as the equipment manager for the New Castle High School varsity sports teams.

Ralph was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Neshannock Township.

He was a member of the New Castle Eintracht Singing Society and sang in the Eintracht Maennerchor choir for more than 50 years.

An avid football fan, Ralph also enjoyed completing word puzzles. He had a lifelong passion for music and loved to sing or listen to his favorite songs.

His beloved wife, the former Sara V. Connor, whom he married June 18, 1949, preceded him in death January 27, 1983.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn A. (Michael) Gaston of The Villages, Florida and Janis K. (James) McCall, Erie, Pennsylvania; a son, Gary E. (Helen) Pugh, Macomb, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Joshua Dattalo, Abby (Ryan) Green, Allison (Sean) Newsham, Megan (fiancé, Andrew) McCall, Sara (Sevan) Avakian, and Adam (fiancée, Lauren), Hannah, Rachal and Marah Pugh and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Pugh.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.S.M.C. Toys for Tots campaign, locally at 1701 N. Mercer Street, New Castle, PA 16105. Please make checks payable to “Toys for Tots.”

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – Noon Friday, January 22, in Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road, New Castle. Funeral service will begin at Noon Friday, with Rev. Jordan Rimmer, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., New Castle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.



