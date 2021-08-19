Rachel D. Reed, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel D. Reed, 49, of Masury, Ohio, previously of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Reed was born November 2, 1971, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Clifford and Loretta (Haun) Reed.

She attended Sharon High School.

For many years, Rachel worked as a home health nurse.

During the day, Rachel loved watching her soap operas and staying up late at night watching Lifetime Movies. She had a deep passion for music and her Pittsburgh Steelers. Holidays were her favorite time of year. Rachel enjoyed decorating for every holiday she could and organizing family gatherings. She was always open to telling people how she felt, no matter who it was. Her greatest joy in life was being able to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, BooBoo, whom she was with for the last 35 years; her children, Victoria Kozak, Stephen Kozak, Rachel Porterfield, Cassie (Joshua Thompson) Porterfield and Chastity Porterfield; five sisters, Pam Germadnik, Becky Cornell, Loretta (Ed) Harthan, Claria Dawson and Katherine Reed; four brothers, Ron Reed, Richard Reed, John Reed,and Rocky Reed and 11 grandchildren, Aubrey, Cabrera, Laythan, Lorenzo, Peyton, Madison, Ryan, Nathaniel, Kyle, Breanna and Savonne.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by two sisters, Judith and Patricia Reed; two brothers, Clifford and Marty Reed and three sisters-in-law, Crystal Porterfield, Dorothy Burnett and Sherry Stone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., until the time of the service, Monday, August 23, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, 16146. Funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.