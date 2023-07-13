YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Ann Gorgei, 98, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023, in Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, Youngstown.

Mrs. Gorgei was born on March 31, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Bernard) Guerriero. She was raised on the east side of Youngstown and was a 1943 graduate of East High School.

While raising her children, she was a dedicated homemaker. Later, she worked for 15 years as a nurses aide at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, retiring in 1987.

Rachel was a member of the former Church of Sacred Heart, upon its closing, she joined St. Joseph’s Church, both of Sharon. Previously, she was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church, Youngstown.

She was also a former member of Sharon Regional Medical Center, Ladies Auxiliary.

She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Rachel always looked forward to taking monthly trips to the casino and visiting the Salvation Army Senior Center, Sharon.

She is survived by a daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Curtin and her husband, Robert, of Brookfield, Ohio; a son, William “Bill” Gorgei and Jennie Luttropp, of Lowellville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kristin Thomas and her husband, Jason, of Poland, Ohio, Heather Curtin-Natali and her husband, Glenn, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Deanna Gogei and her spouse, Annabelle, of Wilmington, Delaware and Lisa Curtin-Lehmann and her husband, Patrick, of Wilmington, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Olivia Thomas and Grayson and Rachel Natali; her sister-in-law, Sally Jenkins and her husband, Gary, of Clearwater, Florida and long-time caregiver, Sylvia Manchi.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by four sisters, Julia Cervello, Constance Williams, Josephine Guerriero and Rose Ruggieri; three brothers, James, Leonard and Frank Guerriero and her former husband, William Gorgei.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Heritage Manor, 517 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – Noon Monday, July 17 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania, where aMass of Christian Burial will follow at Noon with Rev. James Power, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

