NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Preston T. Sipe, 57, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, July 31, 2022.

Mr. Sipe was born November 17, 1964, in New Castle, a son of Francis Sipe and Kathryn (English) Sipe.

A lifelong resident of New Castle, he graduated from Lawrence County Vo-Tech in 1983.

Preston served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during Desert Storm.

While in the service, he began his training as a chef and completed several baking and cooking courses. Following his return home, Preston enrolled at the Culinary Arts Institute of Pittsburgh and completed their pastry chef program.

He was currently employed as the pastry, prep and dessert chef at Ben Franklin’s Tap Room Grille and Bottle Shop in New Castle. Preston also owned and operated a wedding cake business.

Preston was raised as a Protestant and had recently been practicing the Catholic faith.

He was a former member and officer of the New Castle Elks Lodge 69 and was also a member of the National Antique Hupmobile Club.

Preston enjoyed researching the genealogy of his ancestors, playing the organ and riding his motorcycle.

Preston is survived by his mother, Kathryn Kelly, of Neshannock Township, his life partner, Brandon Lynn, with whom he made his home in New Castle; a sister, Melissia Sipe, of Washington, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Francis Sipe, Jr. and Chris Sipe, both of New Castle; his step-mother, Loretta Pruski, also of New Castle; and many extended family members throughout the country.

Preston was preceded in death by his father, Francis Sipe; paternal grandparents, Leslie W. and Mary Sipe Morris; and maternal grandparents, Vincent and Virginia English Gerlach Down.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Ben Barr, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

